Home and Away spoilers: Are Lyrik about to BREAK-UP?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 25 August 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Lyrik are back in Summer Bay and the band waste no time in making themselves at home at the Parata house again on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But is there trouble brewing between the rock 'n rollers?
Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) wants to try and talk her musician friends from the city into playing some regular gigs at local restaurant, Salt.
The first band night was a BIG success and helped to boost business at Salt, which Felicity co-runs with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
However, lead singer, Bob Forsyth (Rob Mallet), has his sights set on bigger things.
He makes it clear that Lyrik doesn't perform pub gigs in hick towns!
Rude!
However, Bob's band mates, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) both think it would be a great way to make some regular cash.
Poor Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is caught in the middle between her boyfriend, Bob, and their band mates.
Eden is determined not to miss out and approaches Felicity to come back with an offer that Bob can't refuse!
But things don't quite go to plan, when Bob suggests to Kirby it might be time for them to ditch Remi and Eden and strike out on their own!
Is Lyrik about to BREAK-UP?
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has a big life dilemma now that his wife, Martha, has decided to stay-on at her home in Merimbula.
Alf's daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), wants to know if this means that he will be leaving Summer Bay and relocating to Merimbula to join Martha.
However, Alf doesn't seem ready to discuss his future plans with Roo.
But could it be that family friend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) could help Alf reach his big decision?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.