Home and Away spoilers: Are Lyrik about to BREAK-UP?

It's not looking good for the future of Lyrik after a bust-up in the band on Home and Away...

Lyrik are back in Summer Bay and the band waste no time in making themselves at home at the Parata house again on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But is there trouble brewing between the rock 'n rollers?



Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) wants to try and talk her musician friends from the city into playing some regular gigs at local restaurant, Salt.



The first band night was a BIG success and helped to boost business at Salt, which Felicity co-runs with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



However, lead singer, Bob Forsyth (Rob Mallet), has his sights set on bigger things.



He makes it clear that Lyrik doesn't perform pub gigs in hick towns!



Rude!

Eden is ready to ROCK-OUT at Salt again on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

However, Bob's band mates, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) both think it would be a great way to make some regular cash.



Poor Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is caught in the middle between her boyfriend, Bob, and their band mates.



Eden is determined not to miss out and approaches Felicity to come back with an offer that Bob can't refuse!



But things don't quite go to plan, when Bob suggests to Kirby it might be time for them to ditch Remi and Eden and strike out on their own!



Is Lyrik about to BREAK-UP?

Alf avoids Roo's questions about his future plans on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has a big life dilemma now that his wife, Martha, has decided to stay-on at her home in Merimbula.



Alf's daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), wants to know if this means that he will be leaving Summer Bay and relocating to Merimbula to join Martha.



However, Alf doesn't seem ready to discuss his future plans with Roo.



But could it be that family friend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) could help Alf reach his big decision?

