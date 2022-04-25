Home and Away spoilers: Roo Stewart confronts Marilyn...

Roo Stewart is determined to get to the bottom of Marilyn's strange behaviour on Home and Away!

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is becoming very concerned about the strange behaviour of her friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Is Marilyn experiencing a further relapse connected to the toxic chemical attack at Salt?



But Marilyn is ultra defensive when Roo confronts her about her snarky comments, rudeness to customers at the Diner, dropping plates.



Roo is determined to get to the bottom of what's going on with Marilyn and insists she sees doctor, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner).



Logan questions Marilyn about her mental state and sleep patterns.



But she's not happy about everybody monitoring her every move, which was what happened before.



Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) urges Roo and Logan to give Marilyn some space.



But after Marilyn makes an unexpected confession, will Logan discover what is happening to her?

Logan makes a startling discovery about Marilyn on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is finally back in the Bay after her trip to Cyprus.



But Leah's happy reunion with her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is overshadowed by the discovery that her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has packed his bags and pulled a vanishing act!



Where has Theo gone?



In the meantime, Theo remains terrified after discovering that Leah has been in touch with his abusive dad, Dimitri.



Theo fled to Summer Bay to escape from Dimitri.



But now that Leah has returned home, does she intend to try and bring Theo and Dimitri back together again?



Theo is ready to flee the scene... until SOMEONE stops him in his tracks.



But WHO?

Theo plans to flee Summer Bay on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Things take an unexpected turn at the Beach House, when Irene hears a knock on the door after dinner.



She finds a mysterious man, Xander (played by Luke Van Os, the real-life cousin of ex-Home and Away star, Chris Hemsworth!) on the doorstep.



He claims he's looking for Irene's lodger, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) and reveals he is Jasmine's long-lost brother!

There is a new arrival in the bay... @LukeVanOs#HomeandAway pic.twitter.com/ANRfY8sS5rMarch 31, 2022 See more

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR