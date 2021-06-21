'Home and Away' spoilers: Ryder and Chloe OPEN for business!

Ryder and Chloe open their new food truck for business on Home and Away. But it's not long before restaurant rival Mackenzie tries to get 'em shut down!

Ryder and Chloe are officially open for business on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But restaurant boss Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is not impressed when she discovers they are running their food truck right outside Salt!



Mackenzie immediately confronts her former employees Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and his girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) and demands to see their business permits.



Mackenzie is furious and reckons Ryder's granddad Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is breaking Surf Club rules by allowing the food truck to be run from the car park. But moody Mackenzie soon gets put in her place when she dares to question Alf's authority!

Mackenzie clashes with Alf over Ryder and Chloe on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is still trying to cover his tracks over his painkiller addiction.



Justin's girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is already suspicious, but Justin somehow manages to blame his problems on her!



Desperate for more medication to deal with his chronic back pain, Justin approaches doctor Christian Green (Ditch Davey) for another prescription. Will Christian realise what Justin is up to and deny his request?

Justin tries to get Christian to prescribe him more medication on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere, the day of Tori Morgan's (Penny McNamee) wedding to Christian is fast approaching.



The couple will soon be heading off to Melbourne to join the rest of Tori's family for their Big Day. While Tori is busy with packing and last-minute details, she sends Christian off to pick up his wedding suit. But he gets distracted on the way and then heads in a different direction.



WHERE does Christian go?

Christian gets distracted just before his wedding on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

