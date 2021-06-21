'Home and Away' spoilers: Ryder and Chloe OPEN for business!
Airs Monday 28 June 2021 at 6.00pm on Channel 5.
Ryder and Chloe are officially open for business on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But restaurant boss Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is not impressed when she discovers they are running their food truck right outside Salt!
Mackenzie immediately confronts her former employees Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and his girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) and demands to see their business permits.
Mackenzie is furious and reckons Ryder's granddad Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is breaking Surf Club rules by allowing the food truck to be run from the car park. But moody Mackenzie soon gets put in her place when she dares to question Alf's authority!
Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is still trying to cover his tracks over his painkiller addiction.
Justin's girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is already suspicious, but Justin somehow manages to blame his problems on her!
Desperate for more medication to deal with his chronic back pain, Justin approaches doctor Christian Green (Ditch Davey) for another prescription. Will Christian realise what Justin is up to and deny his request?
Elsewhere, the day of Tori Morgan's (Penny McNamee) wedding to Christian is fast approaching.
The couple will soon be heading off to Melbourne to join the rest of Tori's family for their Big Day. While Tori is busy with packing and last-minute details, she sends Christian off to pick up his wedding suit. But he gets distracted on the way and then heads in a different direction.
WHERE does Christian go?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5.
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.
- Alf Stewart - Ray Meagher
- Roo Stewart - Georgie Parker
- Irene Roberts - Lynne McGranger
- Marilyn Chambers - Emily Simons
- Leah Patterson-Baker - Ada Nicodemou
- Ziggy Astoni - Sophie Dillman
- Tori Morgan - Penny McNamee
- Justin Morgan - James Stewart
- Bella Nixon - Courtney Miller
- Dean Thompson - Patrick O'Connor
- Mackenzie Booth - Emily Weir
- John Palmer - Shane Withington
- Tane Patara - Ethan Browne
- Nikau Patara - Kawakawa Fox-Reo
- Ari Wiremu Patara - Rob Kipa-Williams
- Ryder Jackson - Lukas Radovich
- Chloe Anderson - Sam Barrett
- Christian Green - Ditch Davey
- Jasmine Delaney - Sam Frost
