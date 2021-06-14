'Home and Away' spoilers: Justin Morgan finds his addiction EXPOSED?

Will Justin Morgan come clean about his painkiller addiction on Home and Away?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) tries to talk his way out of trouble on today’s episode of Home and Away (Channel 5, 6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

Justin’s employee Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is worried after seeing him fly into a rage outside the garage.

When Ziggy confronts Justin about his erratic behaviour, he lies that he is stressed-out about family stuff.

But will Justin’s cover story be enough to throw Ziggy off the scent?

How much longer will it be before Justin’s girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) discovers just how bad his painkiller addiction has got?

Will Leah discover the truth about Justin's pill popping on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, there’s good news for Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost)

The hospital nurse discovers she has got the nursing unit position she applied for at Northern District Hospital.

However, when Jasmine rushes to break the news to her co-worker Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) she doesn’t exactly get the reaction she was hoping for.

WHY isn’t Tori happy about Jasmine’s job promotion?

Tori’s fiance Christian Green (Ditch Davey) is just as surprised as Jasmine about her moody behaviour. So Christian makes it his mission to get to the bottom of Tori’s negative reaction to Jasmine’s news.

Jasmine gets a job promotion on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is getting incresingly worried about her dad Alf’s (Ray Meagher) workload.

Of course, Alf is far too stubborn and proud to ask for help! Or is he?

Roo offers to help Alf out with maintenance jobs around the Caravan Park. But she gets more than she bargained for when Alf hands her a plunger and points Roo in the direction of the blocked toilets. Yuck!

Yuck! Roo faces the challenge of some blocked toilets on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR