Home and Away spoilers: Tane and Harper's ROMANTIC picnic!
Airs Friday 8 November 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) are both relieved that everything is OK after pregnant Harper's baby scare on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Harper's sister Dana (Ally Harris) reckons they could do with time out and orders a picnic hamper from Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) at The Diner.
Unfortunately, Marilyn gets the WRONG idea that the picnic hamper is for Dana and her boyfriend, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).
So Marilyn prepares a special romantic picnic hamper!
Harper and Tane are puzzled when they find the picnic hamper is full of LOVE themed snacks!
Is this a mistake?
Or Dana's idea of a joke?
Tane laughs off the situation and the friends start chatting about possible names for their unborn baby.
Caught-up in the moment, could it be that Harper's previous romantic feelings for Tane have been reawakened?
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is determined to track down the woman, Michelle, who received a heart and lungs transplant on the day his sister Felicity died.
John Palmer (Shane Withington) has already warned Cash that the organ donor process is meant to remain confidential.
But tracking down Michelle has started to become grieving Cash's main focus.
After Cash tells John that he wants to meet Michelle, John starts to worry about Cash being in a dangerous state of mind...
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is faced with a dilemma after the unexpected offer from art gallery owner, Robert Solo.
Is it the right move for Mali's career?
What would this mean for the future of his surf board shop?
Is he capable of producing more amazing artwork?
Mali decides to seek some advice from wise Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) before making his final decision.
WHAT will Alf advise?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
