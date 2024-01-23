Home and Away spoilers: Tane announces his marriage is OVER!

It looks like there's no going back for Tane and Felicity on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is still holding onto hope of a reconciliation with her now estranged husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But as far as Tane is concerned, they are OVER!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Tane discovers that Felicity has returned her wedding ring to him.



Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) wonders if the couple just need to give it some time before they make a decision they will regret.



But Tane makes his feelings clear when he throws the wedding ring in the bin!



And when it seems like Felicity and the rest of Summer Bay haven't quite got the message, gym boss Tane publicly and angrily announces to everyone at Summer Bay Fit that his marriage is officially over!

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is worried about WHY her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), is trying to shutdown any conversation about her past.



Is he worried that his parents, Graham (Brian Meegan) and Nicola (Kate Raison), will not approve?



Bree and Remi have spent a long time trying to navigate past the terrible circumstances that first brought them together.



But isn't that Bree's truth to tell?



Is Remi somehow ashamed of Bree?

Is Remi secretly ashamed of Bree's past on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After bringing a whole lot of DRAMA with them to Summer Bay, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her sister, Dana (Ally Harris), want to start contributing to the community.



After all, the local folks have been very supportive of the Matheson sisters, all things considered!



Dana realises there is a BIG opportunity to get involved, which has been staring her in the face the whole time!



It's the Bronze Medallion course.



However, when Dana wants to sign-up immediately, why does Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) give her a word of warning?

Dana and Harper are ready to get more involved with life in Summer Bay on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

