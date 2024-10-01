Home and Away spoilers: Tane CONFRONTS Perri's dad...

There's TROUBLE when Perri's abusive dad Carl tracks him down on Home and Away...

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) has stepped-up as a guardian to troubled teenager, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But unfortunately, Perri's abusive dad, Carl Hayes (Matthew Holmes, from Aussie drama series including Sea Patrol and Blue Heelers), is lurking in the background.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, social worker Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) receives a phone call from Carl.



Perri has been clear that he doesn't want anyone contacting his father, after suffering physical and mental abuse from the man.



But Harper believes she has a duty to try and diffuse the situation between father and son.



It's not long before Carl shows-up at Summer Bay Fit and tries to pressure Perri into carrying out another dodgy job for him!



When Perri refuses, Carl attempts to intimidate him.



Tane steps in and warns Carl to get lost and not come back!



Enraged by Tane's interference in his family's business, Carl does some research and make a SURPRISE discovery that could cause BIG trouble for Tane...

Perri is menaced by his nasty dad Carl on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) tries to encourage Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) to enter the art competition.



After all, there's a prize of $15,000 up for grabs!



But with everything that has happened surrounding the death of Felicity Newman, Mali does not feel it is the right time to be going on about his paintings.



Unfortunately, Kirby won't let the matter drop and it's not long before both Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) are hearing about Mali's artistic talents!



Mali is not happy about Kirby's interference.



But is there another reason that Mali doesn't want to enter the art competition?

Mali refuses to enter the art competition on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5