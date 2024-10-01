Home and Away spoilers: Tane CONFRONTS Perri's dad...
Airs Tuesday 8 October 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) has stepped-up as a guardian to troubled teenager, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But unfortunately, Perri's abusive dad, Carl Hayes (Matthew Holmes, from Aussie drama series including Sea Patrol and Blue Heelers), is lurking in the background.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, social worker Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) receives a phone call from Carl.
Perri has been clear that he doesn't want anyone contacting his father, after suffering physical and mental abuse from the man.
But Harper believes she has a duty to try and diffuse the situation between father and son.
It's not long before Carl shows-up at Summer Bay Fit and tries to pressure Perri into carrying out another dodgy job for him!
When Perri refuses, Carl attempts to intimidate him.
Tane steps in and warns Carl to get lost and not come back!
Enraged by Tane's interference in his family's business, Carl does some research and make a SURPRISE discovery that could cause BIG trouble for Tane...
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) tries to encourage Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) to enter the art competition.
After all, there's a prize of $15,000 up for grabs!
But with everything that has happened surrounding the death of Felicity Newman, Mali does not feel it is the right time to be going on about his paintings.
Unfortunately, Kirby won't let the matter drop and it's not long before both Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) are hearing about Mali's artistic talents!
Mali is not happy about Kirby's interference.
But is there another reason that Mali doesn't want to enter the art competition?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.