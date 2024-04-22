Home and Away spoilers: Tane is BANNED from visiting baby Maia!

Tane is shocked when he receives a Police order to stay away from abandoned baby Maia on Home and Away...

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) has barely left the side of abandoned baby Maia on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

But that is all about to change on today's episode of the Aussie soap...

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is feeling awful after being tricked by undercover reporter, Peter Rolfe, into revealing CONFIDENTIAL information about the case of the abandoned baby.



Now, Tane is talk of the town thanks to an article in The Coastal News.



However, when Dana attempts to apologise to Tane for what has happened, he is not in the mood to forgive.



And she flees from the hospital upset...

Meanwhile, Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is assigned a difficult task.



After Tane's fight with journalist Peter at Northern District Hospital, an official complaint has been made.



Rose has some new actions to order.



From now on, nobody except health and social services staff will have access to baby Maia!



Tane can't believe it when Rose arrives at the hospital and warns him to leave IMMEDIATELY!



Will Tane back-off so easily from leaving the abandoned baby he found on the beach?

Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke) came to Summer Bay to support Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



The two women were roommates at the Mental Health Clinic in the city.



But now Leah wants to check in on Valerie.



During her recent return visit, Leah discovered that Valerie discharged herself and her counsellor is now worried about her.



WHY did Valerie fail to mention this when she first arrived in town?



Valerie tries to convince Leah that she feels 100% happier here, than she did during their time at the Clinic.



However, later it becomes clear that Valerie is still on a downward spiral.



Once she's alone with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), she pushes him to try and score some more "party pills"...

Valerie's downward spiral continues on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

