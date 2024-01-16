Home and Away spoilers: Tane moves in with ex-girlfriend Mackenzie!

Felicity is on the warpath when she finds out WHO Tane is moving in with on Home and Away...

It definitely looks like it is ALL over between Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Tane cannot forgive Felicity, after finding out how she deceived him over their plans to start a family together.



Gym boss Tane is now throwing himself into work at Summer Bay Fit as a distraction.



But he has the support of his ex-girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), who did not approve when she first found out Felicity was still secretly taking birth control pills and had NO intention of getting pregnant!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Felicity holds out hope of a reconciliation when Tane stops by the Parata house.



However, he's just there to collect some of his belongings and reveals he has made alternate accommodation arrangements.



It doesn't take Felicity long to find out that Tane is now moving in with Mackenzie at the farmhouse!



Felicity feels betrayed by her so-called friend and Salt business partner, Mackenzie, who is clearly taking sides in the fallout.



All fired-up, Felicity storms off to confront Mackenzie...

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) has something BIG to ask girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



Remi reckons the time has come to introduce Bree to his parents, Nicola and Graham!



And what better time than when his parents celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with a fancy party.



Remi admits that he's never had a serious girlfriend before who he wanted to take to meet his parents.



Will Bree agree to be the first?



