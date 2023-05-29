Home and Away spoilers: Tane Parata gets a SURPRISE visitor!

Tane Parata is reunited with his cousin Kahu on today's episode of Home and Away.

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) was devastated when his nephew Nikau recently decided to leave Summer Bay and move to New York on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Family comes first for gym boss Tane.



But he's slowly been losing members of his family over the past couple of years.



So Tane is thrilled when his cousin, Kahu Parata (played by Jordi Wheeler, who starred on the New Zealand filmed action-adventure series, Power Rangers Ninja Steel), unexpectedly arrives in the Bay!



Tane wastes no time and invites Kahu to stay at the Parata house.



However, Tane's new wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), is not to thrilled about their new houseguest.



She has been enjoying having Tane all to herself during their honeymoon phase.



Now that Kahu is in town, is the honeymoon officially over?

Meet Tane's cousin Kahu on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) prepares for the worst, as the judge makes his decision at the end of the court hearing.



Justin is convinced he'll be sent to prison for assaulting the innocent man he thought had acted inappropriately with his teenage daughter, Ava.



But both Justin and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), breathe a sigh of relief when local garage boss Justin is sentenced to... 500 hours of community service and anger management counselling instead!



Justin is a FREE man and vows to learn from his mistake.

Justin discovers his fate after the court hearing on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is still struggling to move past her ordeal with her now DEAD husband, Jacob.



Bree is still hesitant to get intimate with boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), after her recent ordeal.



But guitar playing rocker Remi is such a hit with the ladies, Bree fears that he won't wait around forever.



Is Bree right to worry about Remi's commitment to her?

Can Bree brings herself to take things to the next level with Remi on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

