Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos gets an UNWELCOME visitor...
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 12 May 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) has a SHOCK reunion with his abusive dad, Dimitri (played by one-time Heartbreak High star Salvatore Coco) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Theo reels when his aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) makes a surprise visit to the garage... with her older brother, Dimitri!
Leah hopes that Dimitri has come to the Bay with good intentions, to repair his relationship with son, Theo.
However, Leah remains unaware of the previous violence that Theo has suffered at the hands of bully Dimitri...
A pushy Dimitri plays nice in front of Leah and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).
But once he's left alone with Theo, he makes it clear it's time for Theo to pack his bags and return home with him!
Theo refuses to give into his dad's demands.
Leah and Justin return home to witness a heated exchange between father and son, before Theo storms off...
Will Leah and Justin begin to realise that Dimitri does not have honourable intentions where Theo is concerned?
Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) enlists the help of Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) to try and repair the Parata family rift.
Bella suggests it's time that Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) tries to reconnect with her mum Mia (Anna Samson) after the death of Mia's short-lived husband, Ari.
But Chloe still can't face the harsh reality of being back at the Parata house after what has happened.
She still feels to blame for the tragic turn of events.
So she covers her tracks with more lies.
Fed-up with being bossed about by her nearest and dearest, Chloe continues to spiral.
Instead of returning home to face her problems, Chloe decides to hitch a ride out of town with another unhappy resident of Summer Bay...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.