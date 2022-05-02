Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos gets an UNWELCOME visitor...

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) has a SHOCK reunion with his abusive dad, Dimitri (played by one-time Heartbreak High star Salvatore Coco) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Theo reels when his aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) makes a surprise visit to the garage... with her older brother, Dimitri!



Leah hopes that Dimitri has come to the Bay with good intentions, to repair his relationship with son, Theo.



However, Leah remains unaware of the previous violence that Theo has suffered at the hands of bully Dimitri...



A pushy Dimitri plays nice in front of Leah and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



But once he's left alone with Theo, he makes it clear it's time for Theo to pack his bags and return home with him!



Theo refuses to give into his dad's demands.



Leah and Justin return home to witness a heated exchange between father and son, before Theo storms off...



Will Leah and Justin begin to realise that Dimitri does not have honourable intentions where Theo is concerned?

Dimitri demands Theo pack his bags and leave Summer Bay on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) enlists the help of Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) to try and repair the Parata family rift.



Bella suggests it's time that Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) tries to reconnect with her mum Mia (Anna Samson) after the death of Mia's short-lived husband, Ari.



But Chloe still can't face the harsh reality of being back at the Parata house after what has happened.



She still feels to blame for the tragic turn of events.



So she covers her tracks with more lies.



Fed-up with being bossed about by her nearest and dearest, Chloe continues to spiral.



Instead of returning home to face her problems, Chloe decides to hitch a ride out of town with another unhappy resident of Summer Bay...

WHO does Chloe hit the road with on today's episode of Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR