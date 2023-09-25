Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos is accused of BETRAYAL!

Theo Poulos is accused of abandoning the band when he tries to book a solo gig at Salt on Home and Away...

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is totally feeling down-in-the-dumps after the breakdown of the band on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Lyrik were riding high when the band launched their debut album.



But after some squabbles, Theo's ex-girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), decided to QUIT to pursue a solo music career.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, could frontman Theo be planning to follow in Kirby's footsteps?



Since the band's gig at Salt was cancelled, Theo is wasting away his days at home in bed.



Theo's aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is determined to shake him out of his funk and encourages her nephew to get up... and get out there!



Theo tries his luck and approaches bar/restaurant manager, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) about performing a solo gig at Salt.



Unfortunately, Theo's conversation with Mackenzie is overheard by his bandmate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).



Eden is not happy about the breakdown of the band either... and accuses Theo of abandoning Lyrik just like Kirby did!



Is Eden right?



Is Theo ready to fly and go out on his own?

WHO does Eden accuse of betrayal on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) receives some SHOCK news from his nephew, Nikau, in New York.



Nikau's mum Gemma has been in an accident back home in New Zealand and broken her leg and collarbone.



Nikau is flying out from New York, where he now lives with his girlfriend Bella Nixon, to be with her.



Determined to help, Tane feels the pull to fly to New Zealand to be with his nephew and sister-in-law.



But he's worried about leaving his wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) alone so soon after the sexual assault.



However, Felicity is determined to move on with her life and gives Tane her blessing to take a break from Summer Bay.



But no sooner has Tane departed, Felicity receives an ALARMING phone call...

Felicity gets some SHOCK news on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5