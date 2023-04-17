Home and Away spoilers: Will Tane Parata SABOTAGE Nikau's romantic plans?
Airs Thursday 27 April 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is totally down-in-the-dumps after his BREAK-UP with fiancee, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
So on today's episode of the Aussie soap, gym boss Tane is less than enthusiastic when he discovers his nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), has reunited with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller)!
But that's not all...
Nikau can't bear the thought of Bella packing her bags and leaving Summer Bay to return to her new life in New York.
So he drops an unexpected ROMANTIC proposal...
What if he moves to New York with her?
Nikau wants to get his uncle Tane's blessing before he leaves with Bella.
But he's crushed when heartbroken Tane warns Nikau not to trust love.
Will Nikau abandon his chance of happiness with Bella to remain in the Bay to support unhappy Tane?
Felicity is committed to deal with her drink problem after her DUI and run-in with her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is worried that Felicity's problems may run deeper than just alcohol.
But stubborn Felicity is not in the mood to talk to a therapist.
Still traumatised after everything that has happened, including her near-death experience and break-up with Tane, can Felicity find a way to move forward without being driven back to drink?
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) feels like he's ready to start playing gigs with Lyrik again.
However, doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is not so sure.
Is Remi's injured hand really up for all that guitar strumming?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
