Home and Away spoilers: Harper makes a SHOCK discovery about fiance Tane...

Harper and Tane's wedding plans are thrown into turmoil by an unexpected discovery on Home and Away...

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) has wasted no time announcing his engagement to Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The couple are currently expecting a baby together.



However, things are moving too fast for pregnant Harper, who remains unconvinced that Tane is really committed to a romantic future with her.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Tane wants to get the wedding preparations underway.



He thinks they should get married before the baby arrives.

Wedding celebrant John Palmer (Shane Withington) gets on board to help the couple plan their Big Day.



However, when John returns with some paperwork the next day, he is the bearer of bad news...



Tane and Harper's wedding plans cannot move forward because he is still legally married to his deceased wife, Felicity Newman!

Tane and Harper's wedding plans run into trouble on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) is on the warpath again over his younger sister Abigail's (Hailey Pinto) plans to move in with new boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), at the Caravan Park.



But Levi quickly discovers that Mali is unaware that Abigail is about to move in with him!



Later, Abigail admits to Mali that she blurted it out in the heat of the moment to get big brother Levi off her case.



But the question is, are Abigail and Mali any closer to convincing protective Levi that they are serious about their new relationship?

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) has been thrown a lifeline by Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), who wants band Lyrik to play at Salt again to help boost business.



Trouble is, the band aren't exactly all together at the moment.



Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is totally distracted by everything that's been going on with her ex-fiance Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and current boyfriend, Tim Russell (George Pullar).



Can Remi convince Eden to return to play with Lyrik with everything that she's got going on?

Can Remi convince Eden to play with the band again on Home an Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

