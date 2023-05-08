Home and Away spoilers: Tane and Felicity get MARRIED in the 8000th episode of the Aussie soap!
Airs Friday 19 May 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
It's all systems go as Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) get ready for their LAST-MINUTE wedding on the 8000th episode of the long-running Aussie soap, Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Felicity is amazed when she arrives at the woodland location with her brother, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
Tane is wearing a ceremonial Korowai, and has organised a traditional Māori wedding with a Kaikaranga and traditional poi dancers!
After their previous attempt to get married ended in a car collision and a NEAR DEATH experience, Tane and Felicity are relieved to FINALLY become official husband and wife!
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is ready to support his ex-lover, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), as she prepares to go ahead with the abortion.
Bree is thankful for Remi's emotional support at the hospital.
Afterwards, Bree kisses Remi to show her appreciation and acceptance.
Could this be a NEW start for the on/off lovers?
While helping the bride-to-be, Felicity, get ready, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) accidentally finds the ring that her now boyfriend, Cash, was planning to propose to his ex-girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney, with.
After attending Felicity and Tane's wedding together, and having a few too many drinks at the post-wedding party, a hungover Cash wakes-up next to Eden.
But the Summer Bay copper is in for a SHOCK when he notices Eden is now wearing the wedding ring he bought for Jasmine!
WHAT the heck happened last night?
Did a drunk Cash pop the question to Eden??
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
