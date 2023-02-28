Home and Away spoilers: Will Felicity Newman SURVIVE?

Felicity Newman is TRAPPED after a shock car crash on the way to her wedding on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has overcome her fears and is finally on the way to marry Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But as Felicity and her maid of honour, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), drive to the countryside wedding venue, they are unaware that the truck has been SABOTAGED by a member of the dreaded biker gang...



Felicity is horrified as driver Eden loses control of the vehicle, and they swerve suddenly to avoid a head-on collision with Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou)!



After crashing into a fence, Justin is shocked to see Leah with a gruesome injury.



Can Justin keep Leah alive until the emergency services arrive?



Meanwhile, Felicity and Eden have smashed into a petrol station.



Both women are trapped in the truck, while there's the terrible possibility that a petrol leak could cause everything to go up in flames at any moment!



Will everybody make it out alive??

Tane fears that Felicity's on/off wedding nerves have got the better of her... and she has jilted him on their Big Day.



Tane is just about to make the dreaded announcement that the wedding is OFF, when policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and his foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps), receive some BAD NEWS...



There's been a SHOCK ACCIDENT!



But as Tane races off to the crash site, will he find Felicity alive or dead?

Tane begins to fear that Felicity has left him at the altar on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After the terrible turn of events, Cash is looking for someone to blame and gets into an angry confrontation with local garage boss, Justin, blaming him for the faulty brakes on the wedding vehicle.



But little do they know, the biker gang are still lurking about and determined to go ahead with their revenge plan to KILL Cash!

The biker gang are out to KILL Cash on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

