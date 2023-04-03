Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos is unaware of Ava's SECRET OBSESSION...
Airs Tuesday 11 April 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is unaware that the obsessed fan who has been stalking him is none other than Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Ava's family know the teenager has been messaging with a MYSTERY guy online.
But they have no idea that Lyrik singer-songwriter Theo is the person that Ava has returned to Summer Bay to get closer to...
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Ava continues to reject her dad, Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) attempts to find out more about what's going on in her life.
Desperate to avoid Justin, Ava is thrilled when Theo steps-up as a supportive big brother figure.
Unfortunately, Theo remains unaware that he is just helping to further fuel Ava's obsession with him...
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) has been left reeling after his fiancee, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), broke-off their engagement... and ended their relationship!
Felicity is fed-up with everyone hassling her about her drink problem, which she believes is under control.
Tane attempts to reconcile with Felicity.
But things don't go as planned and Felicity cruelly blames him for everything that happened on their doomed wedding day!
Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is starting to worry that business partner, Felicity, could be bad for business at Salt.
Mackenzie wants to be a supportive friend.
But after Felicity's recent boozy behaviour, Mackenzie fears she can no longer rely on her.
Will Mackenzie look for a way to END their business partnership?
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) has seen his sister, Felicity, spiral out-of-control before.
But he's determined to step in before things get any worse.
Cash raids Felicity's booze stash in an attempt to get her sober.
But how will fiery Felicity react when she discovers Cash is playing the protective big brother again?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.