Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos is unaware of Ava's SECRET OBSESSION...

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is unaware that the obsessed fan who has been stalking him is none other than Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Ava's family know the teenager has been messaging with a MYSTERY guy online.



But they have no idea that Lyrik singer-songwriter Theo is the person that Ava has returned to Summer Bay to get closer to...



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Ava continues to reject her dad, Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) attempts to find out more about what's going on in her life.



Desperate to avoid Justin, Ava is thrilled when Theo steps-up as a supportive big brother figure.



Unfortunately, Theo remains unaware that he is just helping to further fuel Ava's obsession with him...

Justin fails to find out what's been going on with his teenage daughter Ava on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) has been left reeling after his fiancee, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), broke-off their engagement... and ended their relationship!



Felicity is fed-up with everyone hassling her about her drink problem, which she believes is under control.



Tane attempts to reconcile with Felicity.



But things don't go as planned and Felicity cruelly blames him for everything that happened on their doomed wedding day!



Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is starting to worry that business partner, Felicity, could be bad for business at Salt.



Mackenzie wants to be a supportive friend.



But after Felicity's recent boozy behaviour, Mackenzie fears she can no longer rely on her.



Will Mackenzie look for a way to END their business partnership?

Tane is heartbroken after being dumped by Felicity on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) has seen his sister, Felicity, spiral out-of-control before.



But he's determined to step in before things get any worse.



Cash raids Felicity's booze stash in an attempt to get her sober.



But how will fiery Felicity react when she discovers Cash is playing the protective big brother again?

Cash is determined to help Felicity get sober again on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

