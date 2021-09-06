'Home and Away' spoilers: Tori Morgan clashes with Logan

Tori Morgan is not impressed by the bedside manner of Dr Logan Bennett on Home and Away!

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) and Christian Green's (Ditch Davey) romantic plans are on hold due to the medical emergencies at Northern District Hospital on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), Nikau Parata (Kawakwa Fox-Reo) and Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) are all in a bad way after being involved in a car crash out in the countryside.



Dean's sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) reels from the news that Dean is in a critical state and has already had to be revived several times.



As Dean's life remains on the line, Tori and Dr Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) clash over the best course of treatment.



Tori is taken aback by Logan's arrogant outburst and makes it very clear who is in charge of the Emergency Room at the hospital!



Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is in a spin over Dean.



Things didn't end well between Ziggy and ex-boyfriend Dean after THAT secret kiss in the city!



Tori is not impressed by Dr Logan Bennett on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) reel from the devastating news that Mia has had a miscarriage after all the drama of the car crash.



Mia's headstrong daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett) does not take the news well.



She takes her heartbreak out on Ari, blaming him for pushing Mia to try for another baby after the tragic death of their first baby, Kauri years earlier.



Ari feels helpless as Mia requests to be left alone.



Devastated by the loss, Ari breaks down in his brother Tane's (Ethan Browne) arms...

Ari and Chloe visit Mia after discovering her devastating news on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Nikau has been rushed into emergency surgery to reduce swelling on his brain after the crash.



Christian finishes Nikau's surgery and it appears to have been a success.



But later, Christian is called back to the hospital when things take a turn for the worse.



Will Nikau survive?



Is tragedy about to strike in Summer Bay on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.