Home and Away spoilers: What is WRONG with Abigail?

WHY does Eden and Levi's sister break down in tears on Home and Away?

Is Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) in some kind of serious TROUBLE on Home and Away?



Abigail, the younger sister of Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Levi (Tristan Gorey), has already made a nuisance of herself since tracking her siblings down in Summer Bay.



She's stolen brother Levi's credit card and helped herself to some petty cash from the Surf Club office!



As Abigail continues to spend money using Levi's credit card, his girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) warns him to BLOCK the card and show Abigail some tough love.



But will he do it?



Meanwhile, Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) fills Mackenzie in about the Surf Club theft.



Levi obviously covered for his sister with the Police!



Back at the farmhouse, Mackenzie makes it clear that Abigail is NOT welcome to stick around at her home.



Caught-in-the-middle, Levi tries to stop Abigail from storming back to the city.



But when he accidentally grabs her arm, Abigail pulls back in pain!



How did Abigail injure her arm?



Has SOMEONE been hurting her?

Will Levi make a SHOCK discovery about his sister Abigail on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) has decided that his sister Felicity's funeral will be held back in their old countryside hometown for just close family.



But Felicity's business partner Mackenzie is upset that she won't get the chance to say her own goodbye.



Justin Morgan (James Stewart) suggests they could have a memorial for Felicity in Summer Bay?



Mackenzie is on board with the idea and they get straight into planning and spreading the word...

Mackenzie wants to organise a memorial for Felicity on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

