Home and Away spoilers: What's WRONG with pregnant Harper?

There's an EMERGENCY hospital dash for pregnant Harper on today's episode of Home and Away...

Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) are officially now a team when it comes to baby plans on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, pregnant Harper tells Tane she's been able to reschedule her ultrasound scan so that they can go together.



Tane is excited about finally seeing their unborn baby for the first time.



However, things are about to take a terrible turn...



Later that day, Tane is worried when Harper doesn't arrive to meet him as arranged.



Little does he know, but Harper has done an EMERGENCY dash to Northern District Hospital.



Harper's nurse sister Dana (Ally Harris) takes charge when she reveals she is bleeding...

Harper fears the worst when she discovers she is bleeding on Home and Away...

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has got the day off and plans to hang out with his new mate, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).



Perri is stressed-out because of the court case involving his abusive dad, Carl.



However, Theo's bubble is burst when his garage boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), tells the mechanic he's needed at Summer Bay Auto.



Justin's wife Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is not impressed by the way he is treating her nephew, Theo.



WHAT is keeping Justin so busy that he can't handle garage business himself?



Is Leah starting to get suspicious that Justin is hiding something from her?

Is Leah starting to get suspicious about husband Justin on Home and Away?

WHAT is on the mind of Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os)?



His policewoman sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier) notices his shifty behaviour.



Then Xander starts quizzing the locals about the businesses they run in Summer Bay.



What is going on with Xander?

What's on Xander's mind on Home and Away?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5