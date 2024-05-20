Home and Away spoilers: WHO catches Mackenzie and Levi?
Airs Friday 31 May 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
After a few close calls, SECRET lovers Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) and Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) are back in each other's orbit on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But their affair is about to be EXPOSED by someone close to home...
As Mackenzie and married man, Levi, sneak a passionate kiss, his sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) catches them!
Reeling from her brother's betrayal, Eden storms off...
Is Levi about to pay the price for his actions?
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is in BIG trouble after going on the run with abandoned baby, Maia (aka Poppy).
The crime has hit the headlines and the Police are appealing for any information on the "suspect".
Tane is shocked to see his own face on the TV news, while he is hiding out with the baby.
In a panic, Tane calls housemate, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), and asks him to bring Tane's passport...
Is Tane planning to flee the country?
When Mali arrives at the SECRET location, Tane is annoyed to see social worker, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), with him.
Both Mali and Harper try to convince Tane to give himself up before the situation gets any worse.
Especially now that baby Poppy's birth mum, Sonia, has come forward.
But has Tane already made-up his mind to go on the run as a fugitive?
Lyrik are in a whole LOT of trouble after being pulled over by Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), who has found a bag of pills hidden in one of their guitar cases!
Of course, the illegal drugs belong to Theo Poulos's (Matt Evans) troubled girlfriend, Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke).
Theo insists on taking the blame for the drugs without revealing Valerie's involvement.
However, Rose isn't taking any chances and places Theo, Eden and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) all under ARREST!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
