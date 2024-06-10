Home and Away spoilers: WHO crashes Bree and Nelson's date?
Airs Tuesday 18 June 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) is finally moving on from her ex-boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Hospital doctor Bree has been invited out on a date by film director, Nelson Giles (Mahesh Jadu).
Things get off to a great start until Bree and Nelson run into Remi with his new girlfriend, Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies).
Unaware of the messy connections in the group, Nelson invites Remi and Stevie to join them.
Awkward!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, the unexpected DOUBLE DATE continues, with both Stevie and Nelson suddenly realising the past connection between Remi and Bree.
Whoops!
Which of the couples will be the first to excuse themselves from the cringe situation?
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is in an emotional state after a trip to the city to visit her sister-in-law, Imogen.
Eden has been left to pick-up the pieces following Imogen's discovery that her doctor husband Levi (Tristan Gorey) has been carrying on an affair with his former hospital patient, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
Eden's boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), does his best to comfort her back at the house.
But just as Eden is starting to download about her awful day, SOMEONE barges in and interrupts their private time.
WHO pushes Eden to her limit?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
