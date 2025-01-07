Home and Away spoilers: Who does Bree make shock accusations about?
Airs Thursday 16 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) must face a medical tribunal on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Hospital doctor Bree's career is on the line after she made a near-fatal mistake that almost cost Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) his life...
Bree still hasn't fully taken responsibility for her unprofessional behaviour, much to the disapproval of others in Summer Bay.
But she is determined to clear her name... even if it means playing DIRTY!
As the medical tribunal gets underway, Bree lays the blame for what happened on her work colleague, Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey)!
Bree claims that Levi swooped in during the EMERGENCY and it was his actions that endangered Alf's life!
Not long after Bree leaves the room, Levi receives an alarming phone call requesting his presence when the tribunal continues the next day...
It seems someone has made some SHOCK allegations against him!
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) has had a last-minute change-of-heart about attending her counselling session with therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar).
Abigail's older sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), tries to convince her not to waste the opportunity to deal with her demons.
There's already an air of tension between the Fowler sisters.
Desperate to get away from Eden, Abigail eventually decides that counselling might be the better option!
But things don't get off to a good start...
Abigail remains resistant to Tim's help when he begins to explore the reasons behind her previous drug addiction.
Can Tim find a way to convince stubborn Abigail to commit to the counselling process?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.