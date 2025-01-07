Home and Away spoilers: Who does Bree make shock accusations about?

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) must face a medical tribunal on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Hospital doctor Bree's career is on the line after she made a near-fatal mistake that almost cost Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) his life...



Bree still hasn't fully taken responsibility for her unprofessional behaviour, much to the disapproval of others in Summer Bay.



But she is determined to clear her name... even if it means playing DIRTY!



As the medical tribunal gets underway, Bree lays the blame for what happened on her work colleague, Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey)!



Bree claims that Levi swooped in during the EMERGENCY and it was his actions that endangered Alf's life!



Not long after Bree leaves the room, Levi receives an alarming phone call requesting his presence when the tribunal continues the next day...



It seems someone has made some SHOCK allegations against him!

Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) has had a last-minute change-of-heart about attending her counselling session with therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar).



Abigail's older sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), tries to convince her not to waste the opportunity to deal with her demons.



There's already an air of tension between the Fowler sisters.



Desperate to get away from Eden, Abigail eventually decides that counselling might be the better option!



But things don't get off to a good start...



Abigail remains resistant to Tim's help when he begins to explore the reasons behind her previous drug addiction.



Can Tim find a way to convince stubborn Abigail to commit to the counselling process?

Will Abigail commit to her counselling session with therapist Tim on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

