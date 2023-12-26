Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Irene Roberts lose her temper with?
Airs Friday 5 January 2024 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) could be facing possible prison time on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
So understandably, Irene hasn't got much patience as the fallout between former besties, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) continues.
Roo is determined to keep the truth from her returning dad Alf (Ray Meagher).
Roo wants Marilyn to lie to Alf and pretend it was HER idea to move out of Summer Bay House.
However, when Irene finds out how Roo is trying to cover her tracks and get Marilyn to lie... she SNAPS!
How will Roo react when Irene storms over to the Stewart house to give Roo a piece of her mind?
Uh-oh!
Could Irene be the person to finally put an end to the feud between the two women?
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) has been left reeling after girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), gave him an ultimatum.
The surfer dude must choose between her and his ex, Zara Campbell (Matilda Brown).
Because three's a crowd and Rose is getting fed-up with Zara hanging about in Summer Bay.
Rose's brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), tries to play peacekeeper in the love triangle.
But Rose isn't prepared to negotiate and decides to step back and wait while Mali does the right thing.
But despite the ultimatum and the trouble that Zara has already caused between the couple, will she get the message to keep her distance?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
