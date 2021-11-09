'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO does not like Ziggy Astoni?

Ziggy Astoni is upset to discover little Jai doesn't want her around on Home and Away!

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) never imagined she'd get back together with her ex-boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) on Home and Away (1.15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But now that their relationship is officially back ON, it means Ziggy will also have to get to know Dean's young son Jai Simmons (River Jarvis), who occasionally comes to visit.



It's a bit of an awkward situation since Jai's mum Amber is not exactly Ziggy's number one fan.



Amber and Dean went their separate ways when she realised Dean was still in love with Ziggy.



But Ziggy knows how much Dean loves spending quality time with Jai, so she goes out of her way to make an effort to welcome him back to the Bay.



However, it soon becomes clear that three is a crowd and Jai is not at all happy with Ziggy interrupting their dad/son time!



Ziggy is crushed as she realises Dean's son really does not like her!

Theo is the cause of more problems between Justin and Leah on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is running out of patience with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



Not only is Theo proving to be a pretty hopeless employee at the garage but Justin just had to break-up a fight between Theo and Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich)!



Justin can't believe it as once again his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) comes to the defence of her trouble-making nephew, Theo!



How many chances is Leah going to give this kid??



And how will Justin react when Leah decides she wants Theo to move in with them at the Morgan house?

Logan is a man of leisure after quitting his job on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) has worked his final shift with his medical response team and now he is a free (unemployed) man!



Logan is determined to make the most of his new life of leisure and attempts to whisk his girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) off to the beach for the afternoon.



But restaurant boss Mackenzie has far too much to do.



But it appears Logan is not giving up that easily.



With Logan a constant distraction, is Mackenzie going to regret his decision to QUIT his job and stick around in Summer Bay?

