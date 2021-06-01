Home and Away spoilers: There's HEARTBREAK for Dean Thompson

After Dean Thompson makes a BIG confession on Home and Away, Amber decides to pack her bags and leave the Bay with Jai...

For a moment there, it looked like Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) had settled into life as a family man on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

But now things are not going well between Dean and his girlfriend Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic).

Amber feels threatened by the close connection between Dean and his ex-girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).

Amber's worst fears are confirmed when Dean finally admits that he is still in love with Ziggy!

Knowing that she cannot compete with Dean and Ziggy's past relationship, Amber reaches a BIG decision.

She is gonna pack her bags and leave Summer Bay with her and Dean's young son Jai (River Jarvis)...

"Bye, dad!" There's heartbreak for Dean on Home and Away

Is there anything Dean can say or do to change Amber's mind?

Or will he have to kiss his beloved son goodbye again?

Justin is worried about Leah's search for Susie on Home and Away

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is still feeling frustrated with Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).

Leah refuses to drop her search to find conwoman Susie McAllister.

Leah has now got Susie's ex John Palmer (Shane Withington) involved in her quest.

Justin is alarmed when he discovers Leah and John are planning to chase down a lead on Susie the next day.

Justin wishes Leah would leave the investigation to the police.

But will she listen?

Will Ari and Mia have a difficult conversation on Home and Away?

Elsewhere, Ziggy is in a spin after boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) declared he loves her.

While Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) wonders whether it's too late for him and girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) to try for anothe baby together.

But is Mia ready to have that conversation after the couple's previous tragic loss?

