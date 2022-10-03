Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Remi Carter make a move on?

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) has finally had to accept that Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is off limits, unless he wants another run-in with her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Remi's bandmate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) reckons the rocker is losing his touch with the ladies!



But Remi is not about to give up so easily!



While at the Surf Club, Remi bumps into new-doctor-in-town, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), and doesn't hesitate to ask her out for a drink!



Bree is amused by Remi's boldness and simply laughs him off... at first.



But when the medic unexpectedly finds herself beached with a broken surfboard, she discovers she has some time to spare until her board is fixed.



On the advice of John Palmer (Shane Withington), Bree decides to make the effort to get to know the locals better.



So she seizes the moment and accepts Remi's offer of a beer at Salt!



Despite their very different upbringings, Remi and Bree discover they have a whole lot in common.



Could this be the start of a NEW romance in Summer Bay?

Remi invites Bree out for a drink on Home and Away (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is not happy after his SECRET girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) dared him to kiss another woman at Salt.



Even if it was just a decoy, to keep their bandmates, Remi and Eden, from finding out about their blossoming romance.



Theo starts to wonder if Kirby is as invested in their relationship as he is.



Theo really wants to go public with Kirby.



Wouldn't things be a LOT easier if they didn't have to keep sneaking around?



But after her past break-up with Lyrik's lead singer, Bob Forsyth, Kirby is wary of causing more drama within the band.



A bruised Theo feels like Kirby is choosing Remi and Eden over him, and makes a startling decision about their relationship...



Could this be the end for Theo and Kirby?

Will Theo and Kirby's romance be short-lived on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5