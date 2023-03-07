Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Rose Delaney catch-out?

WHAT will Rose Delaney do when she catches Stacey with another guy on Home and Away?

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) has finally got on board with her brother, Xander's (Luke Van Os) relationship with Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Rose has been worried that Xander is gonna get his heart broken, since Stacey doesn't believe in monogamy.



However, local gym trainer Stacey has now agreed to be Xander's EXCLUSIVE girlfriend.



And the paramedic couldn't be happier!



But little does he know that Stacey has been flirting with a HOT client at the gym.



Stacey enjoys the flirtation and accepts the man's business card...



Is she playing with fire?



That evening, Xander plans a date with Stacey.



But he's left disappointed when she is a no-show.



Meanwhile, Rose is out on Police patrol when she stumbles upon Stacey and her client getting hot and heavy in a parked car!



Will Rose report her discovery to Xander and risk breaking his heart?

Stacey cheats on Xander on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) remains in denial about having a stalker.



But Theo's girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), reckons it's a definite invasion of privacy to have been sent some fan art to his workplace at Summer Bay Autos.



Theo starts to suspect that Kirby is just jealous of the attention he is receiving.



Theo sees it as harmless flattery and makes the mistake of thanking the fan for their generosity.



But he's unaware that the obsessed fan is collating a scrapbook filled with photos and drawings of singer-songwriter, Theo...



Could this unhealthy obsession become a DANGEROUS threat?

Kirby tries to warn Theo about his potential stalker on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is desperate for some space from her overprotective boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



Justin won't leave Leah's side since she was discharged from hospital after the wedding day crash.



WHICH Summer Bay residents will be called upon to help get the couple back on track?

WHO warns Justin to give Leah some space on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

