Home and Away spoilers: WHO gives Eden an ULTIMATUM?

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) remains at odds with her brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) over his affair with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But she'd better get used to seeing him around in the Bay.



Heart doctor Levi is unhappy with his job at St Christopher's Hospital in the city.



Especially now that his colleagues have all heard the gossip about Levi cheating on his wife Imogen with former patient, Mackenzie.



Levi confides in Mackenzie that he's ready for a new start and wants to RESIGN from the hospital!



But after a romantic stroll with Mackenzie, his love bubble is burst when he runs into angry Eden again...



Fed-up with Eden's moral crusade over his affair, Levi SNAPS and warns his sister to either get used to his new relationship or completely stay out of his life!



How will Eden react to Levi's ultimatum?





Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) has been forced to reconsider her feud with business partner, Mackenzie, at Salt.



Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) has QUIT his job at the bar/restaurant because of the ongoing fallout between the women.



Felicity has to admit that Mackenzie has been a good friend to her in the past.



And while Felicity may not agree with Mackenzie's affair with married man Levi, they still need to think about their business.



Will Felicity and Mackenzie make amends?



AND convince barman Xander to come back to work for them?

Will Felicity and Mackenzie put their differences aside on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is still all mixed-up about his feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) can't believe that Remi has ended things with movie star, Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies).



WHAT is wrong with him?!



Remi remains confused whether he's down-in-the-dumps about Bree... or Stevie?



Has Remi made a BIG mistake dumping Stevie when Bree has already moved onto a new romance with director Nelson Giles (Mahesh Jadu)?



Later that day, Remi reaches a decision about WHO he wants...

Does Remi want to get back together with ex-girlfriend Bree on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

