'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO has kidnapped Felicity Newman?

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) disappeared from Summer Bay before she could be arrested for attempted murder on Home and Away.



Lots of folks reckon Felicity did a runner because she is guilty of stalking her ex-lover, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and that toxic chemical attack that jeopardised lives at restaurant Salt.



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, there is a SHOCK twist to Felicity's vanishing act.



She has been kidnapped by her former friend, Anne Sherman (Megan Smart)!



Anne, who is really behind everything, has so far successfully framed innocent Felicity for her crimes.



A wicked plan is unfolding in Anne's mind.



Felicity won't be alone in that abandoned shack for long.



Anne has a fiendish plan to lure Tane there... and then KILL both of them!

Former alcoholic Irene is shocked after Marilyn brings booze into the beach house on Home and Away!

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is doing her best to support Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), while she recovers from a reaction to the toxic chemical attack.



But Irene is alarmed by the change in Marilyn's personality since she woke from that coma.

Marilyn is being totally rude and dismissive to those around her.



However, Irene lays down the law after Marilyn goes shopping and returns to the beach house with a bottle of booze.



Former alcoholic Irene has a rule about NO BOOZE in the house.



But she's stunned when Marilyn argues that the problem is with Irene and not her!



Will Marilyn quickly outstay her welcome at the beach house?

WHY is Theo parading around Salt in his underwear on today's episode of Home and Away?

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) are ready to go head-to-head with the creative cocktail challenge at Salt.



But Ryder has payback in store for unsuspecting Theo, who caused him to throw-up during the chilli challenge.



While Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) videos all the action, the challenge takes an unfortunate turn for Theo... who eventually discovers he has been super-glued to his chair.



However, Theo is still determined to impress Ryder's ex-girlfriend, Chloe and still has a few tricks up his sleeve that could help him become the challenge WINNER!

