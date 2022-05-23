Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Felicity Newman suspicious of?

Felicity Newman is alarmed when she finds out about Mackenzie's involvement with poker player Nathan on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is worried when she finds out Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has given poker player, Nathan Silva, some money to settle a debt on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Felicity reckons Nathan is up to something dodgy.



There's no way that he is debt-ridden.



She made sure that there was a background check on all players before they were allowed to join the SECRET poker games after-hours at Salt.



Mackenzie's brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is alarmed too.



He guesses Nathan is being threated by someone else for cash.



Just what kind of danger is Mackenzie getting herself involved in?



Dean, Ryder and Felicity discover what Mackenzie has done to help Nathan on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

In the meantime, there is still the matter of Mackenzie's unpaid rent for leasing her restaraunt space from the Surf Club.



Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington) has already warned Mackenzie to pay-up.



But she can't because she gave the rent money to Nathan to settle his debt.



So she'll have to talk her way out of trouble when Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) comes charging into Salt to discuss the unpaid rent.



Can Mackenzie talk her way out of trouble with Alf?



Dean is worried about Mackenzie's downward spiral.



But WHAT can he do about her cash-flow crisis?



Is there a way for Dean to pay-off some of Mackenzie's debts without injuring her pride?

Alf confronts Mackenzie about her unpaid rent on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is finally getting back on track with her mum Mia (Anna Samson).



But the pressure to keep Mia upbeat is proving exhausting.



Chloe just isn't sure she's up to the task.



Mia has decided to stick around in Summer Bay for the sake of Chloe.



But she's finding it tough being constantly reminded about the death of her husband, Ari Parata.



When Chloe catches a lonely Mia crying to herself, can she rise to the challenge and be there for her grieving mum?

Mia needs Chloe's emotional support on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR