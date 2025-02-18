Home and Away spoilers: WHO makes an offer to save the Bait Shop?
Airs Thursday 27 February 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) recently discovered he is $5 million richer on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Remi's trust fund money has dropped into his bank account and he wants to do a good deed with some of his new found wealth.
So when word gets around Summer Bay that Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) may soon have to shutdown his long-time business, the Bait Shop, Remi wants to help.
Alf's daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), has discovered it will cost upwards of $35,000 to relocate and rebuild the Bait Shop.
However, when Remi approaches Roo with an offer to cover the costs, she REJECTS his help!
Roo still has a grudge against Remi's doctor girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), whose actions caused Alf to have a near-death experience at Northern District Hospital a while back.
And it looks like Remi is caught-in-the-middle of the fallout between the women!
Can stubborn Roo be convinced to change her mind?
Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) confides in her sister, Dana (Ally Harris), that she is having a difficult time trying to connect emotionally with her baby daddy, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
Harper wants to spend some quality time with Tane ahead of the birth of their baby.
But he's too focused on her pregnancy to meet her romantic needs!
Dana attempts to play Cupid and gives Harper some advice on how to inject some romance into her new relationship with Tane.
But will the plan work?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
