Home and Away spoilers: WHO makes an offer to save the Bait Shop?

Why does Roo reject Remi's financial offer to help save the Bait Shop on Home and Away?

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) recently discovered he is $5 million richer on Home and Away!



Remi's trust fund money has dropped into his bank account and he wants to do a good deed with some of his new found wealth.



So when word gets around Summer Bay that Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) may soon have to shutdown his long-time business, the Bait Shop, Remi wants to help.

Alf's daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), has discovered it will cost upwards of $35,000 to relocate and rebuild the Bait Shop.



However, when Remi approaches Roo with an offer to cover the costs, she REJECTS his help!



Roo still has a grudge against Remi's doctor girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), whose actions caused Alf to have a near-death experience at Northern District Hospital a while back.



And it looks like Remi is caught-in-the-middle of the fallout between the women!



Can stubborn Roo be convinced to change her mind?

Will Remi be the person to help save the Bait Shop on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) confides in her sister, Dana (Ally Harris), that she is having a difficult time trying to connect emotionally with her baby daddy, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Harper wants to spend some quality time with Tane ahead of the birth of their baby.



But he's too focused on her pregnancy to meet her romantic needs!



Dana attempts to play Cupid and gives Harper some advice on how to inject some romance into her new relationship with Tane.



But will the plan work?

Harper confides in sister Dana about her troubles with Tane on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

