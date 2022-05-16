Home and Away spoilers: WHO threatens Theo Poulos?

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is back in Summer Bay after a trip to visit his mum, Cassandra on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Theo is in good spirits again and hopes he has seen the last of his abusive dad, Dimitri (Salvatore Coco).



However, Theo has barely finished unpacking his bags when an unexpected visitor arrives at the Morgan house...



Dimitri is still in town!



Theo is alarmed as his angry dad forces his way into the house.



The businessman is furious after Theo's SHOCK accusations against him.



Dimitri refuses to accept Theo's version of events and accuses his son of telling lies to his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



But Theo refuses to back down and stands his ground.



Voices are raised, tensions are high.



Will Theo and Dimitri's confrontation take a violent turn?

Dimitri is back in Summer Bay on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is reeling from the discovery that his sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has been running illegal gambling nights at her restaurant, Salt.



Dean knows that Mackenzie is having some ongoing money problems.



But she'll have even more trouble on her hands if the police find out what's happening after hours at Salt!



So Dean takes matters into his own hands and corners barman, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich).



Dean puts pressure on Ryder to be his inside man.



He wants the lowdown on WHO is attending the poker nights so he can do background checks on them.



Will Ryder betray the trust of boss Mackenzie and agree to spy for Dean?

Dean puts the pressure on Ryder on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is startled by the unexpected arrival of her parents, Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha (Belinda Giblin).



Roo thought the couple were staying on in Merimbula because Martha's health has taken a turn for the worse.



WHY has Alf brought Martha back to the Bay when she is clearly sick?



She shouldn't be travelling long distances.



Will Roo discover the REAL reason behind Alf and Martha's surprise return?

Alf and Martha are back in the Bay on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR