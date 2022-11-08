Home and Away spoilers WHO tries to intimidate Remi Carter?
Airs Wednesday 16 November 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) starts to worry when Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) doesn't reply to his text message on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Something doesn't seem right, following the arrival of Bree's husband, Jacob (Alex Williams).
Remi definitely picked-up on a bad vibe about Jacob, who appeared to take an instant dislike to Remi when he found him having breakfast with Bree at Salt.
Remi is out and about minding his own business, when Jacob confronts him outside the Surf Club.
Remi tries to assure Jacob that he and Bree are just good friends.
However, Jacob is not convinced and his behaviour towards Remi becomes intimidating...
Meanwhile, things take a terrifying turn for Bree when Jacob storms back to their hotel room in an angry rage...
It doesn't take long for word to get around that Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) have had a falling out.
But nobody knows about WHAT.
Could it have anything to do with the sudden departure of Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan) from Summer Bay?
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) and their friends, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and John Palmer (Shane Withington), arrange a meeting at the Diner to find out what is going on.
After all, it is very rare that Marilyn and Leah have a disagreement.
But how will Marilyn react when she joins their meeting and senses her friends are trying to stage another intervention?
Elsewhere, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is alarmed when his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) unexpectedly cancels their 12-week ultrasound without warning.
Dean tries to contact Ziggy but she won't answer his phone calls.
Should Dean be worried?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
