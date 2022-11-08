Home and Away spoilers WHO tries to intimidate Remi Carter?

Remi Carter gets a clear warning to stay away from Bree on today's episode of Home and Away...

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) starts to worry when Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) doesn't reply to his text message on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Something doesn't seem right, following the arrival of Bree's husband, Jacob (Alex Williams).



Remi definitely picked-up on a bad vibe about Jacob, who appeared to take an instant dislike to Remi when he found him having breakfast with Bree at Salt.



Remi is out and about minding his own business, when Jacob confronts him outside the Surf Club.



Remi tries to assure Jacob that he and Bree are just good friends.



However, Jacob is not convinced and his behaviour towards Remi becomes intimidating...



Meanwhile, things take a terrifying turn for Bree when Jacob storms back to their hotel room in an angry rage...

Jacob warns Remi to stay away from Bree on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree tries to put on a brave face after a SHOCK turn of events on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It doesn't take long for word to get around that Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) have had a falling out.



But nobody knows about WHAT.



Could it have anything to do with the sudden departure of Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan) from Summer Bay?



Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) and their friends, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and John Palmer (Shane Withington), arrange a meeting at the Diner to find out what is going on.



After all, it is very rare that Marilyn and Leah have a disagreement.



But how will Marilyn react when she joins their meeting and senses her friends are trying to stage another intervention?

Marilyn blames Leah for causing Heather to suddenly leave Summer Bay on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is alarmed when his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) unexpectedly cancels their 12-week ultrasound without warning.



Dean tries to contact Ziggy but she won't answer his phone calls.



Should Dean be worried?

Dean is worried when pregnant Ziggy cancels the ultrasound on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5