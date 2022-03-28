Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Ryder Jackson still have a grudge against Alf?

Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) has had a falling out with his grandad, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Ryder was annoyed by the way that Alf kicked-off and blamed Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) after their video prank went wrong.



Ryder has moved out of the house and into a caravan to avoid all the family arguements.

But his aunt, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is worried about him, since Ryder has been having panic attacks.



Roo reckons Ryder should move back into their house in case he has another panic attack.



However, Ryder seems to be enjoying his new life of independence.



Alf reckons the situation is getting out of hand and approaches his grandson to make amends.



But Ryder is having none of it!



He's fed-up with grumpy Alf's controlling ways.



Has Ryder made a PERMANENT move away from his family?

Dean and Ziggy have a plan to reunite Karen and Brett on Home and Away (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) weren't expecting to have Dean's mum, Karen (Georgia Adamson) staying on with them.



Three's a crowd at the farmhouse and it's killing their romance!



The couple still haven't really got to the bottom of why Karen has ditched her boyfriend, Brett Maloney (Aaron Glenane).



Brett has proposed marriage and he obviously loves Karen.



Dean and Ziggy hatch a plan.



If they can reunite Karen and Brett, then maybe they'll get the house back to themselves!

Will John keep Theo's family secret from Justin on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has been forming a closer bond with Theo, while Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is away in Cyprus.



But Justin starts to sense Theo is keeping something from him.



However, when Justin approaches John Palmer (Shane Withington) about Theo's strange mood, John goes into shutdown mode.



Later, John encourages Theo to be honest with Justin about his past.



But it seems Theo is in denial about what has happened and rejects any further offers of help...

Ari is still awaiting his fate at a remand centre on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is worried about her fiance, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams).



He is no longer taking phone calls from his family while he is behind bars at the remand centre.



Things take a bittersweet turn for Mia, when her wedding dress is delivered.



This is certainly not going to be the wedding day she dreamed of...

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR