Home and Away spoilers: WHY doesn't Remi want to play at the fundraiser?
Airs Thursday 16 May 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is still physically recovering after THAT near-death experience during a hit-and-run crime on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The rocker recently overdid it during a physiotherapy session and returned home in terrible pain!
So it's been a while since Remi was able to join his Lyrik bandmates on stage for a gig.
However, that could soon all change...
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) and barman Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) are scrambling to get things ready for the fundraiser night at Salt.
But their planning suffers a setback when the DJ they have booked suddenly CANCELS!
So Xander approaches Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) to takeover with Remi.
However, when Eden shares the news with Remi, he complains he doesn't feel up to performing physically yet.
But is there ANOTHER reason that Remi is not keen on attending the fundraiser?
Could it have anything to do with his now ex-girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin)?
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is determined to keep his celebrity client, Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies) safe from her stalker.
And presently, that involves inviting Stevie to move in with him and girlfriend, Eden.
Awkward!
Stevie hasn't failed to notice the tension between Cash and Eden over the situation.
Eden feels like she is now taking second place to Cash's job.
Will Cash and Eden's relationship continue to feel the strain as long as Stevie is around?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.