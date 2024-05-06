Home and Away spoilers: WHY doesn't Remi want to play at the fundraiser?

Eden is annoyed when bandmate Remi turns down a paid gig at the Salt fundraiser on Home and Away.

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is still physically recovering after THAT near-death experience during a hit-and-run crime on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The rocker recently overdid it during a physiotherapy session and returned home in terrible pain!



So it's been a while since Remi was able to join his Lyrik bandmates on stage for a gig.



However, that could soon all change...



Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) and barman Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) are scrambling to get things ready for the fundraiser night at Salt.



But their planning suffers a setback when the DJ they have booked suddenly CANCELS!



So Xander approaches Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) to takeover with Remi.



However, when Eden shares the news with Remi, he complains he doesn't feel up to performing physically yet.



But is there ANOTHER reason that Remi is not keen on attending the fundraiser?



Could it have anything to do with his now ex-girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin)?

Can Eden convince Remi to play a gig at Salt on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is determined to keep his celebrity client, Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies) safe from her stalker.



And presently, that involves inviting Stevie to move in with him and girlfriend, Eden.

Awkward!



Stevie hasn't failed to notice the tension between Cash and Eden over the situation.



Eden feels like she is now taking second place to Cash's job.



Will Cash and Eden's relationship continue to feel the strain as long as Stevie is around?

It's all systems GO for Felicity ahead of the fundraiser on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

