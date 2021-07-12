'Home and Away' spoilers: WHY is Jasmine Delaney suspicious?

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) is starting to get suspicious about the growing connection between Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) and hospital patient Rachel Young (Marny Kennedy) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Jasmine is surprised when Christian drops what he's doing to go for a coffee with Rachel, and when hospital nurse Jasmine then sees more laughing and joking between the pair, Jasmine asks Christian what's going on between him and Rachel.



After all, Christian recently called off his wedding to Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) at the last moment without a good explanation, and now he seems to be spending rather a lot of his spare time with Rachel.



How will Christian react to Jasmine's questions about him and Rachel?

Christian feels an extra responsibility to injured skydiver Rachel on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)



Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) fears her photo exhibition is doomed now that Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) has made her demands.



If Bella and photographer Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne) remove all the photos featuring Bella's model boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), there won't be much of an exhibition left!



However, all may not be lost when Nikau attempts to strike a deal with scheming model agency boss Sienna.



Nikau will agree to sign a three-month contract to work in Japan, but in exchange, he wants Sienna to sign a release to allow Bella's exhibition to go ahead featuring the photos of him.



Will Sienna agree to the terms and conditions?

Nikau confronts Sienna after her attempt to sabotage Bella's photo exhibition on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) is starting to get annoyed about the way her husband Alf (Ray Meagher) and daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) keep fussing around her.



She's not best pleased when she finds out they've been keeping some BIG news about her son Kieran Baldivis from her.



Martha is trying to get her mental health back on track, so is she really ready to see her troubled son Kieran again?

Alf, Roo and Martha discuss the news about Kieran on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

