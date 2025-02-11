Home and Away spoilers: Will Abigail steal some drugs?
Airs Tuesday 18 February 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) is excited about her first official date with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Abigail could do with some fun times after finding out that her older sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) has been hooking-up with Abigail's now former therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar).
Unfortunately, Abigail is unaware that Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has warned family member Theo about getting involved with another person who has addiction issues.
Remember when Theo started popping pills with his aunt Leah Patterson's (Ada Nicodemou) visiting friend, Valerie?
Abigail is naturally crushed after Theo wants to back-off after she comes clean about her past struggles with drug addiction.
Heartbroken, Abigail heads to Northern District Hospital in search of her doctor brother, Levi (Tristan Fowler).
But while she's at the hospital, Abigail is distracted by the sight of some unattended vials of morphine...
Is stressed-out Abigail about to have a relapse?
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his girlfriend, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), are worried about Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
Copper Cash has clearly crossed a line after almost punching Tim Russell (George Pullar) and then breaking into the therapist's car.
But Tane and Harper's stern warning falls on deaf ears as Cash heads off to the Police Station, determined to dig up some dirt on love-rival, Tim!
Cash checks Tim's profile on Facebook and is curious to see photos of him looking cosy with a mystery woman called Petra.
WHO is Petra?
Should Cash's ex-fiancee and Tim's new lover, Eden, be worried?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
