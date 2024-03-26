Home and Away spoilers: Theo takes DRUGS!
Airs Friday 5 April 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
It's been a testing time for Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) lately on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
His aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) checked into a Mental Health Clinic in the city.
And even though Leah is now home again, things aren't quite the same between her and boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Theo is distraught when he gets his TAFE results and discovers he has FAILED the college course!
Already agitated, Theo later gets into a heated exchange with his ex-girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson).
He then storms off!
Luckily, Theo has his growing friendship with visiting Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke).
Valerie is sticking around in Summer Bay while she helps Leah, her roommate at the Mental Health Clinic, settle back into the Morgan house with Justin.
Theo and Valerie seem to be getting closer, especially after the singer/songwriter invites her to the latest Lyrik gig at Salt.
When Valerie finds Theo in a stressed-out state, she offers him something that will "help".
Theo hesitates when Valerie offers him a mystery pill to help him chill out.
Is Theo about to be led astray by Valerie?
Thanks to some match-making meddling by Harper Matheson's (Jessica Redmayne) sister, Dana (Ally Harris), the single social worker has joined Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) for a "date" at Salt.
Xander and Harper certainly make for a stunning couple.
The guests at Moonlight At Salt immediately notice the unexpected pairing.
Especially Xander's sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier), who wonders WHAT is going on!
Very soon, tongues are wagging!
Xander is a perfect gentleman and walks Harper home to the beach house after the event.
The friends both had a wonderful time.
The next morning, everyone is dying to hear the juicy details about their date.
Rose pushes Xander for all the gossip.
While Dana and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) want to know whether there's any romance brewing.
Is there a chance Xander and Harper could become more than just good friends?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.