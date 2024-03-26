Home and Away spoilers: Theo takes DRUGS!

Is Theo about to be led astray by visiting Valerie on Home and Away?

It's been a testing time for Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) lately on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



His aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) checked into a Mental Health Clinic in the city.



And even though Leah is now home again, things aren't quite the same between her and boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Theo is distraught when he gets his TAFE results and discovers he has FAILED the college course!



Already agitated, Theo later gets into a heated exchange with his ex-girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson).

He then storms off!



Luckily, Theo has his growing friendship with visiting Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke).

Valerie is sticking around in Summer Bay while she helps Leah, her roommate at the Mental Health Clinic, settle back into the Morgan house with Justin.



Theo and Valerie seem to be getting closer, especially after the singer/songwriter invites her to the latest Lyrik gig at Salt.



When Valerie finds Theo in a stressed-out state, she offers him something that will "help".



Theo hesitates when Valerie offers him a mystery pill to help him chill out.



Is Theo about to be led astray by Valerie?

Valerie offers Theo drugs on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Thanks to some match-making meddling by Harper Matheson's (Jessica Redmayne) sister, Dana (Ally Harris), the single social worker has joined Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) for a "date" at Salt.



Xander and Harper certainly make for a stunning couple.



The guests at Moonlight At Salt immediately notice the unexpected pairing.



Especially Xander's sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier), who wonders WHAT is going on!



Very soon, tongues are wagging!



Xander is a perfect gentleman and walks Harper home to the beach house after the event.



The friends both had a wonderful time.



The next morning, everyone is dying to hear the juicy details about their date.



Rose pushes Xander for all the gossip.



While Dana and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) want to know whether there's any romance brewing.



Is there a chance Xander and Harper could become more than just good friends?

Could there be romance in store for Harper and Xander on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5