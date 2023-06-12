Home and Away spoilers: Will Bree Cameron RUIN her relationship?
Airs Thursday 22 June 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) doesn't exactly roll out the red carpet when her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), returns on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Bree was sad to see Remi temporarily leave town on tour with Lyrik.
So when the band return home on a high, after their successful comeback tour, WHY doesn't Bree give Remi a warm welcome?
Remi is puzzled by the sudden lack of chemistry between .
Didn't things get back on track between the couple before he hit the road?
WHAT has gone wrong?
Feeling under pressure to come clean, Bree reveals the REAL reason behind her distant behaviour...
Remi's band mate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), is more lucky in love.
Distance makes the heart grow fonder.
Eden falls back into the arms of her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
Eden admits to Cash that she has never had anyone back home to miss while she's been away on tour.
It looks like at least one couple in Summer Bay are stronger than ever!
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) remains troubled by his cousin Kahu's (Jordi Webber) deception.
WHY did Kanu lie and pretend he needed $1500 to enrol in TAFE?
WHAT has Kahu really done with Tane's money?
Tane's wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), still thinks Kahu is taking him for a ride.
But Tane is in for a surprise when Kahu makes an impassioned plea for Tane to invest in his ''dream'' business.
WHAT is it?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.