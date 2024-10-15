Home and Away spoilers: Will customer Claudia SUE Justin?

Justin attempts to do some damage control with angry garage customer Claudia on Home and Away...

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) knows his business could be on the line after garage customer Claudia Salini's (Rachael Carpani) car accident on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Justin and his wife, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), decide it would be a good idea for him to meet Claudia face-to-face.



Justin apologies for what has happened and offers to buy Claudia dinner at Salt so they can discuss a solution that both parties are happy with.



Justin makes Claudia a generous offer.



But will she accept?



Meanwhile, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is at Salt when she notices Justin and Claudia in conversation.



Hospital doctor Bree recognises Claudia from when she came into Northern District Hospital after her accident.



But something is not right...



WHY does Bree suddenly hurry back to the hospital to check Claudia's medical record?

Is Claudia planning to take legal action against Justin on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and her brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) appear to have put their differences aside to help their younger sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto).



Abigail is going through the agony of drugs withdrawal, since Eden and Levi rescued her from the clutches of her drug dealer, Dom, in the city.



But will Eden and Levi's feud be reignited when she overhears him on the phone, lying to girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) on his whereabouts?



Once a liar, always a liar?



Eden supports her drug addicted sister Abigail on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

