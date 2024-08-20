Home and Away spoilers: Will Eden and Levi end their FEUD?
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has been keeping her distance from brother, Levi (Tristan Fowler), since he moved to Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The siblings fell out after married man Levi began an affair with his former hospital patient, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
However, Levi hasn't given-up on trying to make amends with his sister.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Levi steps in when River Boy gang member, David "Dingo" Lewis (JK Kazzi), starts hassling bar worker Eden at Salt.
Levi asks Dingo and his rowdy mates to leave, and steps directly between the River Boys and Eden.
The situation threatens to get heated...
Will Eden appreciate Levi's intervention?
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) decides it's time to lay down some ground rules with Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).
He is not impressed when Perri arrives late for their arranged self-defence skills lesson.
Tane introduces his young charge to the taiaha, the Maori weapon used for combat or martial arts.
Tane soon discovers that Perri knows very little about his culture since his Maori mum is dead.
When Tane shares how much family and culture have helped him when he is going through a tough time, will Perri be encouraged to learn the taiaha?
