'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Felicity Newman get ARRESTED?

It's not looking good for Felicity Newman when the police arrive with a search warrant on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) basically wants to hideout at her caravan at the moment on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But now even the Caravan Park isn't safe.



Felicity wakes-up to discover that her van has been sprayed with graffiti, dubbing her "toxic Felicity".



After Nikau Parata's (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) social media post about her, now even more of the locals suspect she was behind the toxic chemical attack at the Surf Club and Salt.



Felicity's only hope lies with her nightclub co-worker, Anne Sherman (Megan Smart), who has agreed to give her a fake alibi for the night of the attack.



However, Felicity is in for a SHOCK when she discovers Anne has been questioned by the police and not gone along with the fake alibi.



WHY has Anne gone back on her word, making things even worse for Felicity?

WHY does Anne betray Felicity on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Later that day, things continue to go downhill for Felicity when Detective Darren Nasser (Julian Maroun) arrives with a search warrant to look through her van at the Caravan Park.



Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) tries to convince Felicity that she has nothing to worry about, since she is innocent.

However, Felicity and her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) are left reeling when Detective Nasser discovers some incriminating evidence in the van...

Justin remembers his late brother Mason on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) tries to keep the peace after the BIG fallout between her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



Theo feels terrible now that he knows the tragic truth about Justin's brother, Mason.



At the Morgan house, Theo tries to apologise to Justin for almost throwing out a box of Mason's belongings without realising the sentimental value attached.



But is Justin ready to forgive and forget?

Theo has an idea how Ryder and Chloe can get rich QUICK on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is furious when she finds out that her ex-boyfriend, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) has plunged their struggling catering business into even more debt.



However, crafty Theo has an idea how the cash-strapped pair can clear their debts and boost their bank balance!



It all sound a bit too good to be true.



Should Ryder and Chloe go along with Theo's get-rich quick scheme?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR