Home and Away spoilers: Will Felicity Newman JILT Tane on their wedding day?

Will Felicity Newman back out of her wedding on today's episode of Home and Away?

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is madly in love with Tane Parata (Ethan Browne)... but she is still having doubts about marrying him on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



On today's episode of the Aussie, which originally aired as the Season Finale in Australia last year, Tane and Felicity's wedding day arrives.



Love is in the air, as the groom Tane and his best man nephew, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) head for the countryside venue to await the arrival of Felicity.



However, Tane is unaware that his bride-to-be is having a LAST MINUTE MELTDOWN!



Back at the Parata house, Felicity is all dressed-up ready for her Big Day when her cold feet return with a vegeance!



Despite the support of her brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), best friend Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps), Felicity locks herself in her bedroom and refuses to come out!



As Cash and Gary arrive at the wedding venue, how long will they be able to pretend everything is under control, before Tane starts to suspect Felicity could be about to leave him at the altar?

Will Tane have his heart broken by Felicity on their wedding day on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Cash is having a love dilemma of his own, as he tries to put his true feelings for Eden aside.



Eden has warned the Summer Bay copper to STOP giving her mixed signals about whether or not he's ready to pick-up from where they left off.



So Cash knows he needs to get his act together and tell Eden the truth after the wedding.



But will he get the chance?



Nobody knows that the wedding vehicle has been SABOTAGED by a member of the biker gang.



Whoever gets behind the wheel of the truck could find themselves speeding straight towards DISASTER...

Eden has some words of advice for Felicity on her Big Day on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Sabotage! Is a SHOCK accident just waiting to happen on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5