Home and Away spoilers: Will Irene go back on the BOOZE?

Is Irene about to fall off the wagon in the aftermath of Bronte's scam on Home and Away?

Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) appears to have hit rock bottom after being scammed by con woman, Bronte Langford, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Although Bronte has now been arrested and is facing criminal charges, Irene is feeling broken and humiliated after being made a fool of by "terminally-ill" Bronte.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, things take a worrying turn when Irene returns home... with a bottle of whisky.



Recovering alcoholic Irene has been sober for years.



But as troubled Irene stares at the bottle of booze, will she be tempted to fall off the wagon and drown her sorrows?



Meanwhile, Irene's beach house lodger Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is also dealing with the aftermath of Bronte's cruel scam.



Dana is still angry that her own boyfriend, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), didn't believe her suspicions that Bronte was up to no good.



It was only after Dana was kidnapped by Bronte and her criminal accomplice Chase that Xander realised the TERRIBLE truth!



Dana's nearest and dearest try to convince her to give Xander another chance.



But does Dana see a future with a man she can't completely put her faith in?

Will Dana be convinced to give boyfriend Xander another chance on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is shocked to discover she is dating a River Boy!



Felicity's cop brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) certainly doesn't think she should be hanging around with gang member, Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin).



But does Felicity feel the same way?



Rory attempts to appeal to Felicity, explaining how the infamous River Boy gang once helped save his life.



Will Felicity have some sympathy for Rory after hearing his sob story?



Or will Cash get his wish and see his sister dump the troublemaker bad boy?

Felicity remains undecided about River Boy Rory on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

