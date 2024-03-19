Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie BREAK-UP with Levi?

Is Mackenzie really prepared to be the other woman and continue her affair with MARRIED MAN Levi on Home and Away?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has begun a SECRET affair with married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mackenzie was furious when she first found out that dishy doc Levi has a wife, Imogen, back in the city.



However, Mackenzie and her former doctor cannot resist the attraction between them... and have jumped back into bed together again!



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mackenzie is not impressed when Levi ruins the moment by escaping to the bathroom to take a phone call from his wife.



Mackenzie makes a hasty exit from the hotel.

She is not happy at the thought of officially becoming the "other woman" in Levi's life.



Once is a mistake.



But TWICE is an affair!



Will Mackenzie call it quits with love cheat Levi before the affair goes any further?

Will Mackenzie end her affair with Levi on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) have been left to deal with all the DRAMA at the Surf Club.



Roo's dad Alf (Ray Meagher) has gone off to visit his wife Martha in Merimbula again.



But Roo and John cannot agree on what to do about the MYSTERY $30,000 donation that the Surf Club just received.



John wants to spend the money since the Club is already facing financial trouble.



However, sensible Roo reckons they should hold off spending until they've found out WHO donated the money.



Which of them will have the final say on the matter?

Roo is determined to solve the mystery of the anonymous Surf Club donation on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It's Rose Delaney's (Kirsty Marillier) first day on the job as the new Senior Constable at Yabbie Creek Police Station.



Rose's boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), is incredibly proud of her job promotion.



However, Mali is about to discover the challenge of trying to spend some quality time with a very busy Rose.



First, the couple's planned lunch is interrupted when Rose has to return to work.



Then, Rose abandons their evening plans so she can work late.



Is Rose's job promotion starting to put pressure on her and Mali's relationship?

Rose and Mali's schedules are not in sync on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5