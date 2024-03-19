Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie BREAK-UP with Levi?
Airs Monday 25 March 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has begun a SECRET affair with married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Mackenzie was furious when she first found out that dishy doc Levi has a wife, Imogen, back in the city.
However, Mackenzie and her former doctor cannot resist the attraction between them... and have jumped back into bed together again!
But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mackenzie is not impressed when Levi ruins the moment by escaping to the bathroom to take a phone call from his wife.
Mackenzie makes a hasty exit from the hotel.
She is not happy at the thought of officially becoming the "other woman" in Levi's life.
Once is a mistake.
But TWICE is an affair!
Will Mackenzie call it quits with love cheat Levi before the affair goes any further?
John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) have been left to deal with all the DRAMA at the Surf Club.
Roo's dad Alf (Ray Meagher) has gone off to visit his wife Martha in Merimbula again.
But Roo and John cannot agree on what to do about the MYSTERY $30,000 donation that the Surf Club just received.
John wants to spend the money since the Club is already facing financial trouble.
However, sensible Roo reckons they should hold off spending until they've found out WHO donated the money.
Which of them will have the final say on the matter?
It's Rose Delaney's (Kirsty Marillier) first day on the job as the new Senior Constable at Yabbie Creek Police Station.
Rose's boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), is incredibly proud of her job promotion.
However, Mali is about to discover the challenge of trying to spend some quality time with a very busy Rose.
First, the couple's planned lunch is interrupted when Rose has to return to work.
Then, Rose abandons their evening plans so she can work late.
Is Rose's job promotion starting to put pressure on her and Mali's relationship?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.