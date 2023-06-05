Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi Carter cause a band BUST-UP?

Remi Carter takes charge with Lyrik... but rubs his band mates up the WRONG way on Home and Away!

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is determined to get Lyrik back on track ahead of the band's comeback tour on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Remi's drill sergeant approach rubs the band the WRONG way!



Could a lot of squabbles within the band put their comeback plans in jeopardy?



Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) still isn't comfortable with her personal love song about her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), being on the set list.



Meanwhile, regular songwriter, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), fears her songwriting has gone stagnant.



She needs to get her mojo back... and FAST!



Will the pressure of their upcoming tour cause the band to unravel?

Remi is ready to get the band back out on tour on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) plays peacekeeper between his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), and family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), the two women call a truce after their fallout.



Roo offers to help Marilyn research any other cases of allergic reactions to Stunning Organics products.



But their investiation leads them to darker discoveries...



Alarmed by their findings, Marilyn decides to terminate her contract as a brand ambassador for Stunning Organics.



However, when Marilyn tries to part ways with the cosmetics company, she gets another SHOCK...

Marilyn decides to QUIT her role as a brand ambassador for Stunning Organics on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) is on his own, trying to figure out how to give the Surf Club a long-awaited makeover.



John approached Manta Ray Boards owner, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), for help in giving the place a new look.



But John was left reeling when Mali refused to work for FREE!



Unfortunately, Surf Club manager John is short on artistic skill and taste.



So this revamp could be a DISASTER!



Will Mali have a change-of-heart and agree to help out John after all?

Will Mali decide to help John with the Surf Club revamp on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

