Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi Carter cause a band BUST-UP?
Airs Tuesday 13 June 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is determined to get Lyrik back on track ahead of the band's comeback tour on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Remi's drill sergeant approach rubs the band the WRONG way!
Could a lot of squabbles within the band put their comeback plans in jeopardy?
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) still isn't comfortable with her personal love song about her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), being on the set list.
Meanwhile, regular songwriter, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), fears her songwriting has gone stagnant.
She needs to get her mojo back... and FAST!
Will the pressure of their upcoming tour cause the band to unravel?
After Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) plays peacekeeper between his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), and family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), the two women call a truce after their fallout.
Roo offers to help Marilyn research any other cases of allergic reactions to Stunning Organics products.
But their investiation leads them to darker discoveries...
Alarmed by their findings, Marilyn decides to terminate her contract as a brand ambassador for Stunning Organics.
However, when Marilyn tries to part ways with the cosmetics company, she gets another SHOCK...
John Palmer (Shane Withington) is on his own, trying to figure out how to give the Surf Club a long-awaited makeover.
John approached Manta Ray Boards owner, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), for help in giving the place a new look.
But John was left reeling when Mali refused to work for FREE!
Unfortunately, Surf Club manager John is short on artistic skill and taste.
So this revamp could be a DISASTER!
Will Mali have a change-of-heart and agree to help out John after all?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.