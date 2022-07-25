Home and Away spoilers: Will Rose Delaney leave Summer Bay for good?

Rose Delaney think it would be better if she moved on.

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) wants to skip town in Home and Away.

Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) was excited when Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) revealed that the apartment above the Diner was available to rent.

He’s been living in the caravan park with his sister Rose so he can’t wait to move into a bigger place. Unfortunately, Rose doesn’t share his enthusiasm…

Xander's found the apartment for him and Rose. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After all the recent drama with Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), Rose thinks it would be better if she left before his girlfriend, Rose and Xander’s sister, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), returns to the Bay from visiting her late hubby’s sick mum.

When Rose reluctantly goes to inspect the apartment, she breaks the news that she’s decided to leave Summer Bay.

Fed up with the tension between Rose and Cash, Xander confronts Cash about Rose’s plans to leave Summer Bay.

Feeling guilty for running his girlfriend’s sister out of town, Cash begs Rose to stay.

Cash tries to get Rose to change her mind about leaving Summer Bay. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Can he convince her to stay in the Bay?

Or will an encounter with a sexy stranger sway her decision to stay or go?

Rose makes plans to get out of town. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

When police officer Rose is on the phone to her sergeant about reversing her job transfer to Summer Bay, she’s interrupted by a charming stranger… Tex Wheeler (Lucas Lineham), the sexy handyman who’s been doing some odd jobs for Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).

Tex introduces himself to Rose and offers to buy her a coffee, but, distracted by her own dramas, she declines the offer.

Tex Wheeler invites Rose for a coffee. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Later, however, Rose decides to meet Tex for a drink and they get on like a house on fire until they are suddenly interrupted by a confused Xander…

Rose enjoys a drink with hot handyman Tex! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Has Rose already moved on from Cash to Tex? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

He thought she was still hung up on Cash! How has she moved on so quickly?

Nikau and John to the rescue! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Summer Bay lifeguards Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) are called to perform first aid on a concussed surfer.

A surfer gets medical attention from Nikau and John. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

But Nikau ends up needing medical attention too when he goes to retrieve the surfer’s board and steps on something sharp.

Nikau's on pain after stepping on something in the sea. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John takes a look at Nikau’s foot and reveals that he’s stepped on a sea urchin so he will have to go to hospital to have one of the spiky creature’s spines removed…

Ouch!

John tells Nikau that he's stepped on a sea urchin and will need to go to hospital. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

At the hospital, Nikau gets a surprise when the nurse who attends to him is none other that Naomi Stevens (Jamaica Vaughan), the sister of the young girl who he rescued recently.

John takes Nikau to hospital to get his foot seen to. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Nikau and Naomi meet again! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

As Naomi treats Nikau’s painful foot, she manages to keep his spirits up with some jokes, but his condition worsens as his temperature rises and nausea sets in.

After Nikau has an x-ray on his foot, Naomi identifies the source of the problem…

Naomi finds out why Nikau's condition has worsened. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Nikau's foot still has a poisonous sea urchin spine in it! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Poor Nikau still has a poisonous spine stuck in his foot and he'll need to have it surgically removed.

Will Nikau be okay?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5