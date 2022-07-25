Home and Away spoilers: Will Rose Delaney leave Summer Bay for good?
By Michael Darling published
Airs Thursday 4 August 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) wants to skip town in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) was excited when Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) revealed that the apartment above the Diner was available to rent.
He’s been living in the caravan park with his sister Rose so he can’t wait to move into a bigger place. Unfortunately, Rose doesn’t share his enthusiasm…
After all the recent drama with Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), Rose thinks it would be better if she left before his girlfriend, Rose and Xander’s sister, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), returns to the Bay from visiting her late hubby’s sick mum.
When Rose reluctantly goes to inspect the apartment, she breaks the news that she’s decided to leave Summer Bay.
Fed up with the tension between Rose and Cash, Xander confronts Cash about Rose’s plans to leave Summer Bay.
Feeling guilty for running his girlfriend’s sister out of town, Cash begs Rose to stay.
Can he convince her to stay in the Bay?
Or will an encounter with a sexy stranger sway her decision to stay or go?
When police officer Rose is on the phone to her sergeant about reversing her job transfer to Summer Bay, she’s interrupted by a charming stranger… Tex Wheeler (Lucas Lineham), the sexy handyman who’s been doing some odd jobs for Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).
Tex introduces himself to Rose and offers to buy her a coffee, but, distracted by her own dramas, she declines the offer.
Later, however, Rose decides to meet Tex for a drink and they get on like a house on fire until they are suddenly interrupted by a confused Xander…
He thought she was still hung up on Cash! How has she moved on so quickly?
Summer Bay lifeguards Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) are called to perform first aid on a concussed surfer.
But Nikau ends up needing medical attention too when he goes to retrieve the surfer’s board and steps on something sharp.
John takes a look at Nikau’s foot and reveals that he’s stepped on a sea urchin so he will have to go to hospital to have one of the spiky creature’s spines removed…
Ouch!
At the hospital, Nikau gets a surprise when the nurse who attends to him is none other that Naomi Stevens (Jamaica Vaughan), the sister of the young girl who he rescued recently.
As Naomi treats Nikau’s painful foot, she manages to keep his spirits up with some jokes, but his condition worsens as his temperature rises and nausea sets in.
After Nikau has an x-ray on his foot, Naomi identifies the source of the problem…
Poor Nikau still has a poisonous spine stuck in his foot and he'll need to have it surgically removed.
Will Nikau be okay?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Michael writes about TV for Woman, Woman's Own, Chat, What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and regularly contributes to whattowatch.com (opens in new tab).
After graduating from the University of Winchester with a degree in English and American Studies, he chose a career that combined his great passions in life – magazines and television – and he has primarily worked as a TV journalist for more than 25 years.
He loves classic sitcoms such as The Good Life, Hi-de-Hi! and Man About the House, as well as shows such as Downton Abbey, Call the Midwife, The Great Pottery Throwdown and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Some of his favourite people who he has met over the years include Gillian Taylforth, Linda Robson, Sara Davies and Bradley Walsh!
