Home and Away spoilers: Will Theo Poulos BETRAY John?

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) has already agreed to play for John Palmer's (Shane Withington) team during the upcoming charity golf tournament on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Theo faces a dilemma when family member Justin Morgan (James Stewart) asks him to join his rival team!



The rivalry between John and Justin is already amping up ahead of the fundraising event.



Justin wastes no time in bragging about Theo being on his team.



But garage boss Justin is in for a SURPRISE when co-organiser Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) reveals that Theo has already signed-up to John's team!



Justin accuses Theo of being disloyal to his own family!



Justin continues to guilt-trip Theo over his decision.



Will Theo give into pressure and switch teams?



And if so, how is he gonna break the news of his betrayal to John?

Will Justin guilt-trip Theo into joining his golf team on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) realises she has made a TERRIBLE mistake accusing Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) of domestic violence.



She confides in secret lover Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), that she has been projecting her own experience with husband, Jacob, onto Dean and his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).



Bree approaches policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) to admit her error of judgement.



But has the damage already been done?



Cash has already warned Dean to stay away from Ziggy until the Police investigation has been completed.



Determined to help, Remi approaches Dean, who spent the night sleeping rough in his car.



But when Remi wants to to justify Bree's actions, will it mean exposing the hospital doctor's own experience of domestic violence at the hands of Jacob?



Will Remi reveal Bree's secret to Dean on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree realises she has made a BIG mistake on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

