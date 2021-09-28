‘Home and Away’ spoilers: Ziggy Astoni plays MATCHMAKER for Mackenzie Booth!

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) says she’s not into Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner), but Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) begs to differ in Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

Although Mackenzie is adamant that she’s not interested in Logan Bennett, her face is saying the complete opposite. Whenever she sees the hunky doctor, her face lights up and she goes into full-on flirt mode!

There's an obvious attraction between Logan and Mackenzie. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

A couple of weeks ago, Dean (Patrick O’Connor) noticed a spark between his sister and Logan when Mackenzie paid him a visit in hospital and she seemed more pleased to see his doctor than her own brother!

Dean’s girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Millman) has noticed it, too, but whenever she mentions it, Mackenzie is adamant that she isn’t interested in him. No way, no how!

Ziggy doesn't believe Mackenzie isn't into Logan. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ziggy isn’t buying it though and reckons that Mackenzie and Logan would be great together.

Although Mackenzie’s already turned him down, Logan’s obviously hoping that she might change her mind because he’s written his number on a coaster and left it on the bar at Salt.

Having found the coaster, Ziggy encourages Mackenzie to call Logan, but she refuses to play ball and tells her pal to drop the subject.

When the friends visit Dean, Ziggy is like a dog with a bone and as she keeps harping on about Logan, Mackenzie threatens to thump her if she hears the doctor’s name again!

Even the threat of violence doesn’t stop Ziggy from pushing it because when Mackenzie leaves the room she grabs hold of her friend’s phone and sends a message to Logan…

Ziggy nabs Mackenzie's phone and sends a text to Logan! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

So when Logan calls her in response to the message, Mackenzie’s fuming!

Mackenzie's confused when she gets a call from Logan. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Later, Dean tells Mackenzie not to be too angry with Ziggy because her heart’s in the right place and she just wants her to find some happiness.

With that in mind, the next morning Mackenzie bites the bullet and calls Logan…

Chloe and Ryder have set up a food delivery business. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) and Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovic) have set up a food delivery business and the orders are flying in.

Ryder and Chloe are using the Diner's kitchen for their business. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

However, the young entrepreneurs are planning to prepare the orders in the Diner’s kitchen at night WITHOUT the permission of owners Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), so they need to wait until the Diner’s empty and everyone’s gone home before they can carry out their covert operations!

Leah and Irene arrive to do an after-hours stock-take! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

To complicate matters, Leah and Irene decide to do some stocktaking, so Ryder takes drastic action to get them out of the way before their grocery order arrives!

Ryder fakes a power fault at the Diner. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

He turns off the power and pretends there’s an electrical fault.

As Leah and Irene abandon their stock-taking, they’re pleased when Ryder says he knows someone who can fix it.

With the bosses out of the way, Chloe and Ryder spend the night preparing their orders, but just as they are about to finish up, Irene arrives for work earlier than expected…

